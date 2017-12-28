GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0

Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

It was a field day for the boys from Pouderoyen, as seven different players etched their name on the scorer’s sheet, treating the large crowd to a goal fest.

Cleveland Walcott recorded a helmet-trick in the ninth, 14th, 49th and 65th minute, while Amoniki Buntin bagged a brace in the 19th and 24th minute. ….