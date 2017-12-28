Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely

The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.
According to the organizers, the reason for the postponement is the prevailing inclement weather which has left the turf inundated and muddy.
The organizers have since decided to concentrate on meets for the upcoming 2018 season.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Windies lose only a point despite ODI thrashing
LONDON, CMC – West Indies have suffered minimal fallout from their one-day series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.