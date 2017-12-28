Joint winner named in Linden Futsal

The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
With the score locked 10-10 at the conclusion of normal time, the organizers of the tournament, New Era Entertainment, following consultation with both teams, decided to jointly award the championship.
This was primarily done because of the heavy rainfall that inundated the playing area, rendering it dangerous for the players to continue the matchup and because of the spectators that occupied several sections of the playing surface…..
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely
The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.
Windies lose only a point despite ODI thrashing
LONDON, CMC – West Indies have suffered minimal fallout from their one-day series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.