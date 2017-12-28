Joint winner named in Linden Futsal

The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.

With the score locked 10-10 at the conclusion of normal time, the organizers of the tournament, New Era Entertainment, following consultation with both teams, decided to jointly award the championship.

This was primarily done because of the heavy rainfall that inundated the playing area, rendering it dangerous for the players to continue the matchup and because of the spectators that occupied several sections of the playing surface…..