Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots

Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.

According to a release from the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), Marques will headline the card on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as he prepares for his upcoming Commonwealth Title shot in March next year. The current Caribbean and National Flyweight Champion was appointed as the mandatory challenger for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title against current champion Jay Harris of Wales, UK, and that bout will be held on March 31, 2018 at the Copperbox Arena and is being promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.