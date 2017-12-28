Pollard, Beaton out of Windies T20s

NELSON, New Zealand, CMC – Seasoned campaigner Kieron Pollard has pulled out of the West Indies Twenty20 squad for the three-match series beginning here tomorrow.
A Cricket West Indies release on Tuesday said only that Pollard was “unavailable due to personal reasons.”
The Trinidadian is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the popular format, scoring 7816 runs and taking 242 wickets from 399 T20s.
For West Indies, he has played 56 matches scoring 768 runs but has not passed 30 in four years and is without a half-century in five years.
Pollard will be replaced by exciting 20-year-old stroke-maker Shimron Hetmyer who is yet to make this T20 International debut and only last week made his one-day debut.
Pollard is one of two changes to the Windies squad with speedster Ronsford Beaton forced out with a side strain and replaced by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell.
Beaton also made his one-day debut against New Zealand recently, playing two matches but was reported to the ICC for a suspected illegal action.
The side led by all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite face New Zealand in the opening match at Saxton Oval here.
Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the last two games on New Year’s Day and January 3.
SQUAD – Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cotterell, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely
The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.