Botafogo and Netrockers advance into semis

Botafogo and Netrockers stormed their way into the semifinal round of the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, dismantling Topp XX and Blueberry Hill respectively on Wednesday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, Botafogo made light work of home side Topp XX via a 3-0 scoreline.

Jamal Haynes commenced the rout compliments of an 11th-minute strike to the right side. This lead was maintained heading into the halftime interval.

Upon the resumption, burly forward Donovan Francis uncorked a powerful left foot shot into the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Despite possessing a sizeable lead, Botafogo was reduced to 10 players, as Jeshawn Moore was red-carded, after receiving a second yellow card for diving in the penalty area.

Nonetheless, the numerical handicap did not hinder Botafogo’s ability to score, as Shane Haynes slotted home in the 90th+1 minute to complete the scoreline.

With the win, Botafogo will now face-off with defending champion Silver-Shattas today at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Netrockers downed Blueberry Hill 6-4. It was the Denzil Pryce show, as the nippy forward recorded an impressive helmet-trick to seal his team’s berth to the final four section.

Royden Arthur handed Blueberry Hill the unlikely lead with a fifth strike. However, Orande Wills levelled proceedings five minutes later.

It was from this point that Pryce made his presence felt, scoring four of his team’s five goals. The first came in the 36th minute through a placed shot into the right side to make it 2-1.

He then returned in the 44th minute with a powerful attempt to increase their advantage at 3-1 entering the halftime interval.

Clarence Huggins then got into the scoring act, ballooning the score to 4-1 compliments of a 48th minute conversion into left corner.

Blueberry Hill eventually pulled one back in the 77th minute, as Kwesi Tafawa scored.

However Fordyce quickly responded, sealing his hat-trick via an 80th minute conversion to push the score to 5-2.

Troy Miller reduced the deficit once more for Blueberry Hill, etching his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 85th minute.

Nevertheless, Pryce restored his team’s sizeable lead at 6-3, clinching his helmet trick via a clinical finish into the back of the net in the 87th minute.

Miller tallied another consolation goal in the 90th+3 minute to secure his brace. Due to the victory, Netrockers battle Eagles today at the same venue in the semi-final stage. The event concludes on January 1st.

Complete Results

Game-1

Botafogo-3 vs Topp XX-0

Jamal Haynes-11th

Donovan Francis-53rd

Shane Haynes-90th+1

Jeshawn Moore-71st-Red Card-

Botafogo

Game-2

Netrockers-6 vs Blueberry Hill-4

Netrockers Scorers

Denzil Pryce-36th, 44th, 80th and 87th

Orande Wills-10th

Clarence Huggins-48th

Blueberry Hill Scorers

Troy Miller-85th and 90th+3

Royden Arthur-5th

Kwesi Tafawa-77th