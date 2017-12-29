Botafogo and Netrockers advance into semis

Botafogo and Netrockers stormed their way into the semifinal round of the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, dismantling Topp XX and Blueberry Hill respectively on Wednesday.
Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, Botafogo made light work of home side Topp XX via a 3-0 scoreline.
Jamal Haynes commenced the rout compliments of an 11th-minute strike to the right side. This lead was maintained heading into the halftime interval.
Upon the resumption, burly forward Donovan Francis uncorked a powerful left foot shot into the back of the net in the 53rd minute.
Despite possessing a sizeable lead, Botafogo was reduced to 10 players, as Jeshawn Moore was red-carded, after receiving a second yellow card for diving in the penalty area.
Nonetheless, the numerical handicap did not hinder Botafogo’s ability to score, as Shane Haynes slotted home in the 90th+1 minute to complete the scoreline.
With the win, Botafogo will now face-off with defending champion Silver-Shattas today at the same venue.
Meanwhile, Netrockers downed Blueberry Hill 6-4. It was the Denzil Pryce show, as the nippy forward recorded an impressive helmet-trick to seal his team’s berth to the final four section.
Royden Arthur handed Blueberry Hill the unlikely lead with a fifth strike. However, Orande Wills levelled proceedings five minutes later.
It was from this point that Pryce made his presence felt, scoring four of his team’s five goals. The first came in the 36th minute through a placed shot into the right side to make it 2-1.
He then returned in the 44th minute with a powerful attempt to increase their advantage at 3-1 entering the halftime interval.
Clarence Huggins then got into the scoring act, ballooning the score to 4-1 compliments of a 48th minute conversion into left corner.
Blueberry Hill eventually pulled one back in the 77th minute, as Kwesi Tafawa scored.
However Fordyce quickly responded, sealing his hat-trick via an 80th minute conversion to push the score to 5-2.
Troy Miller reduced the deficit once more for Blueberry Hill, etching his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 85th minute.
Nevertheless, Pryce restored his team’s sizeable lead at 6-3, clinching his helmet trick via a clinical finish into the back of the net in the 87th minute.
Miller tallied another consolation goal in the 90th+3 minute to secure his brace. Due to the victory, Netrockers battle Eagles today at the same venue in the semi-final stage. The event concludes on January 1st.
Complete Results
Game-1
Botafogo-3 vs Topp XX-0
Jamal Haynes-11th
Donovan Francis-53rd
Shane Haynes-90th+1
Jeshawn Moore-71st-Red Card-
Botafogo
Game-2
Netrockers-6 vs Blueberry Hill-4
Netrockers Scorers
Denzil Pryce-36th, 44th, 80th and 87th
Orande Wills-10th
Clarence Huggins-48th
Blueberry Hill Scorers
Troy Miller-85th and 90th+3
Royden Arthur-5th
Kwesi Tafawa-77th
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.