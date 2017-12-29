Fruta, Grove Hi-Tech for Super 16 semifinal battle

Fruta Conquerors and Grove Hi-Tech will face-off today in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ semifinal round, following quarterfinal wins on Wednesday.
Hosted in front of a small crowd at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Fruta Conquerors humbled Buxton United by a 5-0 scoreline.
Eon Alleyne opened the scoring in the eighth minute, cutting across two defenders on top of the box, following a left side cross from Jermin Junior, before lashing his effort into the top left corner.….
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.