Fruta, Grove Hi-Tech for Super 16 semifinal battle

Fruta Conquerors and Grove Hi-Tech will face-off today in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ semifinal round, following quarterfinal wins on Wednesday.

Hosted in front of a small crowd at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Fruta Conquerors humbled Buxton United by a 5-0 scoreline.

Eon Alleyne opened the scoring in the eighth minute, cutting across two defenders on top of the box, following a left side cross from Jermin Junior, before lashing his effort into the top left corner.….