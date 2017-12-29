Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win

(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
The visitors were also complicit in their own demise, leaking too many runs in the second half of New Zealand’s innings, and later failing to gain any momentum in their chase of 188.
In the 10th over, they were 61 for 3 – the required rate already having risen to 12. Batsmen continued to fall as the pressure mounted.
The eventual margin of defeat was 47 runs, the last wicket falling in the 19th over.
Though the top order paced the innings intelligently, and the quicks were efficient in defence of a big score, it was New Zealand’s fielding that truly delighted.
Phillips pulled off two outstanding catches from behind the stumps, first tracking a Chris Gayle top edge back from his wicket-keeping position to complete a spectacular diving take past the thirty-yard circle.
Then later, he flung himself to his right to intercept an edge off Rovman Powell’s bat.
Debutant Anaru Kitchen also claimed a sharp catch at cover, the ground fielding was athletic, and Phillips completed two stumpings to boot. New Zealand were missing some key players in this XI, but their peerless fielding standards did not dip on account on their absence.
New Zealand 187 for 7 (Phillips 55, Munro 53, Brathwaite 3-28) beat West Indies 140 (Fletcher 27, Brathwaite 21, Rance 3-29, Southee 3-36) by 47 runs
Scoreboard
NEW ZEALAND
M Guptill lbw b Taylor 5
C Munro c Brathwaite b Nurse 53
+G Phillips b Badree 56
T Bruce lbw b Taylor 2
R Taylor c Taylor b Brathwaite 20
A Kitchen b Williams 12
M Santner not out 23
D Bracewell c & b Brathwaite 0
*T Southee not out 10
Extras (b1, lb1, nb4) 6
TOTAL (7 wkts, 20 overs) 187
Did not bat: I Sodhi, S Rance.
Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Guptill), 2-91 (Munro), 3-118 (Phillips), 4-120 (Bruce), 5-149 (Kitchen), 6-153 (Taylor), 7-158 (Bracewell).
Bowling: Badree 4-0-22-1, J. Taylor 4-0-41-2, Williams 4-0-52-1 (nb4), Brathwaite 4-0-38-2, Nurse 4-0-32-1
WEST INDIES
+C Walton c Kitchen b Rance 7
C Gayle c wkp Phillips b Rance 12
A Fletcher st Phillips b Sodhi 27
S Hope c Munro b Bracewell 15
J Mohammed c Taylor b Bracewell 3
R Powell c Phillips b Southee 6
*C Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee 21
A Nurse not out 20
K Williams c Phillips b Santner 3
J Taylor c Bruce b Southee 20
S Badree lbw b Rance 2
Extras (lb3, w1) 4
TOTAL (all out, 19 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Gayle), 2-19 (Walton), 3-61 (Fletcher), 4-66 (Mohammed), 5-67 (Hope), 6-93 (Brathwaite), 7-94 (Powell), 8-103 (Williams), 9-131 (Taylor), 10-140 (Badree).
Bowling: Rance 4-0-30-3 (w1), Southee 4-0-36-3, Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-30-1.
Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs.
Series: New Zealand lead three-match series 1-0.
Man-of-the-Match: Glenn Phillips.
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Chris Brown, Wayne Knights; TV – Shaun Haig.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely
The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.