Allicock caps stellar season

Respect, focus, determination and maturity.
It all comes with the territory for fast rising amateur standout, Keevin Allicock.
The 18 year-old capped his stellar 2017 campaign with a gold medal and a best boxer award on Boxing Day which came on the heels of snaring a silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games then a gold and another best boxer trophy at the National Open which was followed by a gold medal at the Caribbean Development Tournament in St Lucia.
It is safe to say that Allicock is showing plenty of promise and is arguably Guyana’s brightest boxing prospect for a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.….
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.