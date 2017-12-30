Allicock caps stellar season

Respect, focus, determination and maturity.

It all comes with the territory for fast rising amateur standout, Keevin Allicock.

The 18 year-old capped his stellar 2017 campaign with a gold medal and a best boxer award on Boxing Day which came on the heels of snaring a silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games then a gold and another best boxer trophy at the National Open which was followed by a gold medal at the Caribbean Development Tournament in St Lucia.

It is safe to say that Allicock is showing plenty of promise and is arguably Guyana’s brightest boxing prospect for a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.….