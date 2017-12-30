Consultants in site visit for synthetic track at NA Burnham Park

Consultants from the Germany Company BSW Regapaul recently undertook a site visit to the area that will house the Synthetic Track at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, the Department of Public information (DPI) said.

The consultants held discussions with the relevant stakeholders on the upgrading and construction of the track. A survey of the area has already been completed and is to be presented to stakeholders. BSW Regapaul also oversaw the construction of the Synthetic Track at Leonora, West Demerara.

DPI said that $160 Million has been set aside for the construction of the facility and apart from the site visit, the project is in its consultancy and planning phase. Soil testing and surveying are also being undertaken at the venue. Tenders will soon be placed for suitable contractors to begin work.….