Consultants in site visit for synthetic track at NA Burnham Park

Consultants from the Germany Company BSW Regapaul recently undertook a site visit to the area that will house the Synthetic Track at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, the Department of Public information (DPI) said.
The consultants held discussions with the relevant stakeholders on the upgrading and construction of the track. A survey of the area has already been completed and is to be presented to stakeholders. BSW Regapaul also oversaw the construction of the Synthetic Track at Leonora, West Demerara.
DPI said that $160 Million has been set aside for the construction of the facility and apart from the site visit, the project is in its consultancy and planning phase. Soil testing and surveying are also being undertaken at the venue. Tenders will soon be placed for suitable contractors to begin work.….
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.