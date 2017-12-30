Dottin stars with ball as Heat down Strikers

ADELAIDE, Australia, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin made telling strikes to help Brisbane Heat to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers, in the Women’s Big Bash League yesterday.

Sent in at the Adelaide Oval, Strikers stumbled to 113 for six off their 20 overs, with Bridget Patterson top-scoring with 32 and Tabatha Seville getting 32 not out.

Strikers were tottering at 49 for five in the 11th over after medium pacer Dottin knocked over Tahlia McGrath (15) and Sophie Devine (13) in successive overs.

However, Patterson and Seville then rescued the innings in a crucial 64-run, sixth wicket stand.

Dottin was the best bowler, finishing with two for 13 from her three overs.

In reply, opener Beth Mooney smashed 86 not out from 57 balls as Heat sped to their target with four overs to spare.

Mooney cracked 10 fours and a six, putting on 56 for the first wicket with captain Kirby Short (18) and a further 58 in an unbroken second wicket stand with 18-year-old Laura Wolvaardt who was unbeaten on nine.