Dottin stars with ball as Heat down Strikers

ADELAIDE, Australia, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin made telling strikes to help Brisbane Heat to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers, in the Women’s Big Bash League yesterday.
Sent in at the Adelaide Oval, Strikers stumbled to 113 for six off their 20 overs, with Bridget Patterson top-scoring with 32 and Tabatha Seville getting 32 not out.
Strikers were tottering at 49 for five in the 11th over after medium pacer Dottin knocked over Tahlia McGrath (15) and Sophie Devine (13) in successive overs.
However, Patterson and Seville then rescued the innings in a crucial 64-run, sixth wicket stand.
Dottin was the best bowler, finishing with two for 13 from her three overs.
In reply, opener Beth Mooney smashed 86 not out from 57 balls as Heat sped to their target with four overs to spare.
Mooney cracked 10 fours and a six, putting on 56 for the first wicket with captain Kirby Short (18) and a further 58 in an unbroken second wicket stand with 18-year-old Laura Wolvaardt who was unbeaten on nine.
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.