Top Brandz quits football classic

Top Brandz Distributors under its Corona Beer brand, has severed ties with the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Year-end Football Classic.
The primary reason for the company rescinding its involvement with the tournament, occurred after the two entities failed in their attempts to solicit the services of Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan, for the January 1st finale.
Company representative, Marvin Wray during a press conference yesterday at the company’s headquarters said, “Everything did not fall into place, some matters came up that could not have validated our presence in the organization of the event anymore. We (Top Brandz) had promised you the people of the country to bring Popcaan for the final of the event. We have done everything we possibly could to have that in place, we’ve tried to do as much as we could, but the partnership that we had, it has not materialized on some ends. We are forced now to remove ourselves from this event.”….
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.