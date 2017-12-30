Top Brandz quits football classic

Top Brandz Distributors under its Corona Beer brand, has severed ties with the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Year-end Football Classic.

The primary reason for the company rescinding its involvement with the tournament, occurred after the two entities failed in their attempts to solicit the services of Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan, for the January 1st finale.

Company representative, Marvin Wray during a press conference yesterday at the company’s headquarters said, “Everything did not fall into place, some matters came up that could not have validated our presence in the organization of the event anymore. We (Top Brandz) had promised you the people of the country to bring Popcaan for the final of the event. We have done everything we possibly could to have that in place, we’ve tried to do as much as we could, but the partnership that we had, it has not materialized on some ends. We are forced now to remove ourselves from this event.”….