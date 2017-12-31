Sports

Botafago shocks Silver Shattas 6-5

Upper Demerara football

By Comments

A new champion will be crowned in the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, as Botafago downed holders Silver Shattas 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks on Friday.

Locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation and extra time at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, penalty kicks were required to decide the outcome.

Clinical finishing highlighted the penalty kicks, as both teams converted each of their five attempts in front of a large crowd.

However, Delon McAllister was ….

Comments  
More in Sports

Someone “dropped the ball” on Beaton”: Sir Viv

ST JOHN’S, Antigua,  CMC – Legendary former captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes someone in the current West Indies setup should have picked up on fast bowler Ronsford Beaton’s suspect action before he reached international level.

Grove Hi-Tech in Super 16 football final

Grove Hi-Tech and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will face-off tomorrow in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ finale, following semi-final wins on Friday over Fruta Conquerors and Milerock respectively.

TTOC crowns relay men

(Trinidad Guardian) Sprinter Jereem Richards and the members of the T&T 4×400 metres relay team received the Sportsman of the Year award when the T&T Olympic Committee held its 23rd Annual Awards function at the Hyatt  Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of- Spain on Friday night.

Lukaku carried off on a stretcher following head injury

MANCHESTER, England,  (Reuters) – Manchester United’s leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of his side’s 0-0 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday with an apparent head injury.

Klopp backs Salah to maintain scoring form

LONDON, (Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah can maintain his excellent goalscoring form after the Egyptian forward netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×