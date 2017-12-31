Botafago shocks Silver Shattas 6-5

A new champion will be crowned in the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, as Botafago downed holders Silver Shattas 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks on Friday.

Locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation and extra time at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, penalty kicks were required to decide the outcome.

Clinical finishing highlighted the penalty kicks, as both teams converted each of their five attempts in front of a large crowd.

However, Delon McAllister was ….