Grove Hi-Tech in Super 16 football final

Grove Hi-Tech and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will face-off tomorrow in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ finale, following semi-final wins on Friday over Fruta Conquerors and Milerock respectively.
The East Bank Demerara outfit upset the highly touted and star-studded Fruta Conquerors unit 4-3 in front of a small crowd at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
An inept first half performance from the Tucville unit proved to be the difference in the match, as Grove Hi-Tech romped to a commanding 3-1 lead.
Kelsey Benjamin broke the ….
Someone “dropped the ball” on Beaton”: Sir Viv
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes someone in the current West Indies setup should have picked up on fast bowler Ronsford Beaton’s suspect action before he reached international level.
Botafago shocks Silver Shattas 6-5
A new champion will be crowned in the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, as Botafago downed holders Silver Shattas 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks on Friday.
TTOC crowns relay men
(Trinidad Guardian) Sprinter Jereem Richards and the members of the T&T 4×400 metres relay team received the Sportsman of the Year award when the T&T Olympic Committee held its 23rd Annual Awards function at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of- Spain on Friday night.
Lukaku carried off on a stretcher following head injury
MANCHESTER, England, (Reuters) – Manchester United’s leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of his side’s 0-0 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday with an apparent head injury.
Klopp backs Salah to maintain scoring form
LONDON, (Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah can maintain his excellent goalscoring form after the Egyptian forward netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.