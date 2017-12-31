Sports

Grove Hi-Tech in Super 16 football final

after outfoxing highly-rated Fruta

Grove Hi-Tech and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will face-off tomorrow in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ finale, following semi-final wins on Friday over Fruta Conquerors and Milerock respectively.

The East Bank Demerara outfit upset the highly touted and star-studded Fruta Conquerors unit 4-3 in front of a small crowd at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

An inept first half performance from the Tucville unit proved to be the difference in the match, as Grove Hi-Tech romped to a commanding 3-1 lead.

Kelsey Benjamin broke the ….

