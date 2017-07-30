People builder Juanita Burrowes vows to keep fighting for the community
As she stood on the public byway and shared condoms to passersby, Juanita Burrowes was in earshot of a ‘cuss out’ between two neighbours and shockingly heard one accuse the other of allowing her partner to sexually abuse her young son.
Burrowes immediately got into action. Abandoning her box of condoms, she marched into the shop used as the 'cuss out' vantage point by one of the women and called her out. A conversation followed and the child in question was sought. Within minutes of this encounter, the child and his mother were driven to the police station and later child care officials got involved.
