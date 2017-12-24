LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) fell 1.397 percent during the third period of trading in December 2017. The stocks of three companies were traded with 17,098 shares changing hands. There was one Tumbler and no Climbers. The stocks of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 10 percent on the sale of 15,732 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 366 and 1,000 shares respectively.
A sneak peek at Santa’s lists
“He’s making a list//He’s checking it twice//He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice…” Through a usually reliable source, the Sunday Stabroek was able to have a look at Santa’s naughty and nice lists prepared for Guyana.
Recent events review Saturday, December 16th to Friday, December 22nd
Saturday, December 16th Sugar layoffs to hit 4,000 by yearend By December 29, approximately 4,000 employees across the sugar industry will be without a job, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) says.
Nowhere to turn: A mother of three is pushed to her limits
“Look I went every way fuh justice, every way I tell you and I not getting any justice.
The Poor Boy
We read last week that the Poor Boy earned the horse by successfully keeping the witch’s drove for three nights with the help of the creatures he had saved.
Christmas shopping: still a last minute thing
It is 7:44 in the morning, exactly one week before Christmas and there is a line of persons on Robb Street; their faces appear pensive.