The village of Crane is believed to have been in existence since the late 1800s or early 1900s and is home to more than 3,000 people. Crane is situated approximately a mile away from the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, a ten-minute drive.
Crane is divided into three sections: the housing scheme, the new scheme and the squatting area.
When I arrived, the village appeared to be asleep except for the cranes, king fisher, pigeons, hawks and doves scouting the rice fields and nearby drains. But soon, the place began to stir; people looked out to see the stranger intruding their village, men cycled by with groceries, a truck driver skillfully fetched a bag of rice on his shoulder into a nearby shop and through one of the streets, men hurriedly scooped paddy that had been left to dry along the road into bags. ….
Lower Kara Kara
Lower Kara Kara sits on the outskirts of Linden among lush grass, trees and the rippling black waters of the Kara Kara Creek.
Lust en Rust
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj Lust en Rust is a new village; its residents were given lots in 2014.
Goed Bananen Land
Goed Bananen Land can be found between Adelphi and Betsy Ground in East Canje Berbice.
Recht door Zee
In Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara approximately six miles from the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station is a busy little village called Recht door Zee.
Dryshore
Dryshore is a quiet little village in Essequibo, approximately four miles from the Supenaam jetty skirted by the villages of Warousi and Hibernia.