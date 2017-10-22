The World Beyond Georgetown

Taymouth Manor

The sea defence which Parsukh Tulsie says is eroding and needs a better structure

 

Story and photos by Joanna Dhanraj

Taymouth Manor sits between the villages of Alliance and Affiance and is home to a population of 200. The tiny village is situated 29.5 kilometres from Supenaam where the boats from Parika dock.

Unlike most other villages, there are no vacant lots in Taymouth Manor. The village has more than one entity which  makes concrete hollow blocks and workers could be seen busily making their blocks.

When the World Beyond Georgetown visited, many people from Taymouth Manor were, along with others from nearby villages, working on the Community Centre Ground at Affiance. ….

