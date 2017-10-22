Story and photos by Joanna Dhanraj
Taymouth Manor sits between the villages of Alliance and Affiance and is home to a population of 200. The tiny village is situated 29.5 kilometres from Supenaam where the boats from Parika dock.
Unlike most other villages, there are no vacant lots in Taymouth Manor. The village has more than one entity which makes concrete hollow blocks and workers could be seen busily making their blocks.
When the World Beyond Georgetown visited, many people from Taymouth Manor were, along with others from nearby villages, working on the Community Centre Ground at Affiance. ….
Schoonord
Schoonord on the West Bank Demerara is bordered by the overpopulated Goed Fortuin and uninhabited Meer Zorgen.
Crane
The village of Crane is believed to have been in existence since the late 1800s or early 1900s and is home to more than 3,000 people.
Lower Kara Kara
Lower Kara Kara sits on the outskirts of Linden among lush grass, trees and the rippling black waters of the Kara Kara Creek.
Lust en Rust
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj Lust en Rust is a new village; its residents were given lots in 2014.
Goed Bananen Land
Goed Bananen Land can be found between Adelphi and Betsy Ground in East Canje Berbice.