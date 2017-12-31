Adelphi is one of the more populated and diverse villages in the Canje area. Residents say the village has developed tremendously over the years, from a new scheme opening in the back, to new roads, proper drainage, lights and water, there isn’t much to complain about.
Shaheed Jahoor, 46, has resided in Adelphi for over ten years now. The father of nine, who hailed from Cumberland, East Canje Berbice, said he could not find a “house to live in Cumberland”, which then led him to Adelphi. He said he believes destiny played a part, adding that after he moved into the village he immediately became attached because he liked the atmosphere and residents instantly.
Jahoor, who is currently employed at the Rose Hall Estate is one of the workers who will be laid off come December 29. When World Beyond Georgetown visited the village, he was on his way out to “look another job”. He said that despite the circumstances he will continue to live in Adelphi.
The Adelphi Village Market is a ….
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill, is a beautiful village situated on one of the hills in Wismar, Linden and is a haven to the more than 1,500 people living there.
Helena Number 2
Helena Number 2 is a village situated in Mahaica and close to the Mahaica River Bridge which separates it from another village called Wilhelmina.
Broomhall
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj Approximately 48 kilometres from Georgetown and bordered by Fairfield and Carlton Hall with its expanse stretching to the Atlantic on one side and the rice fields on the other is the community of Broomhall.
Hauraruni revisited
Hauraruni is a Christian cooperative approximately 34 miles from Georgetown or 15 miles from the Soesdyke junction on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
Hampshire
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj Hampshire on the Corentyne, Berbice is situated 12.7 miles from the Government Buildings in New Amsterdam and is home to hundreds of residents; it is flanked on either side by Belvedere and Williamsburg.