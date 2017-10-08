Queries in support of Decision Rule 2

Introduction
In last week’s column I sought to recall, for the benefit of readers, several key observations and conclusions that were drawn from my earlier review of refinery economics in order to support Decision Rule 2. This rule posits that in the present circumstances, there is no overall economic justification for proceeding with a state-owned, controlled and operated oil refinery in Guyana. This followed on the results of the Pedro Haas commissioned desk-review feasibility study on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR). Today’s column wraps up last week’s presentation. Specifically, it responds to several queries I have received concerning Decision Rule 2. After today’s responses, I shall engage other arguments, especially those regarding the claim that a state-owned oil refinery must be constructed in order to serve as the leading edge of government’s drive to maximize potential downstream value-added, consequent to Guyana’s significant oil and natural gas finds. When undertaking this next task, I shall similarly draw upon my earlier reviews (March 26, 2017 – May 17, 2017) of the literature on local content requirements (LCRs), in the oil and natural gas sector.
Queries I – II
At the last count, readers have made five pointed queries. And these will be addressed today in random order. First, I was asked about the likelihood of the Pedro Haas’ Study being made public. Regrettably, I do not have the answer to this. Privately, I have been desperately hoping that this would have been done by now, given the wide circulation of the Power Point presentation made in May this year…..
General refinery economics reveals no overall economic justification for a state-owned oil refinery
Introduction Last week’s column focused on reviewing the results of Pedro Haas’ feasibility study for a state-owned oil refinery, sponsored by the Ministry Natural Resources (MoNR).
Decision Rule 2: No overall economic justification for a state-owned, controlled and operated oil refinery
Introduction Last week’s column was aimed at walking readers who are unfamiliar with economic feasibility studies, through the PowerPoint presentation by Pedro Haas of Hartree Partners, on the feasibility study for a state-owned Guyana refinery.
More on formulating Decision Rule 2: The Haas Guyana Refinery Study
Introduction Today’s column aims at walking readers through the Guyana Refinery Study, presented in a talk by Pedro Haas of Hartree Partners, in May this year.
Formulating Decision Rule 2: A state-owned oil refinery
Introduction Last Sunday’s column (September 3) marked one year of uninterrupted weekly articles addressing the topic: ‘Guyana in the coming time of its oil and gas industry, circa 2020’.
Decision rule for a local oil refinery with no state support
Introduction: Proviso It is worth repeating: my two previous columns had sought to make it abundantly clear that if a local oil refinery is established, which is wholly owned, managed and operationalized, either separately, or through a partnership (or some other joint arrangement), involving only 1) foreign investors (whether private, state, or some combination thereof), or 2) domestic private investors, this would be acceptable in my judgement, subject to one important proviso or caveat.