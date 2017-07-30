A Cambridge education

In a recent column I mentioned Nick Hammond who was my tutor at Cambridge. He was a great scholar and a warm, generous, lighthearted and deep-souled man. He was part of my life more than sixty years ago.

NGL Hammond was Professor Emeritus of Greek at Bristol University and an honorary fellow of Clare College, Cambridge University. He was the world's foremost expert on ancient Macedonian history. His three-volume History of Macedonia is the definitive publication on the subject.