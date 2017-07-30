A Cambridge education

In a recent column I mentioned Nick Hammond who was my tutor at Cambridge. He was a great scholar and a warm, generous, lighthearted and deep-souled man. He was part of my life more than sixty years ago.

NGL Hammond was Professor Emeritus of Greek at Bristol University and an honorary fellow of Clare College, Cambridge University. He was the world’s foremost expert on ancient Macedonian history. His three-volume History of Macedonia is the definitive publication on the subject. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  7. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  8. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds