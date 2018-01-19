Brazil Trade and Investment visit shifted to mid-February

A scheduled visit here by a Brazilian trade and investment delegation originally due to take place this month as a follow-up to one to Brazil by a team of Guyanese state officials last May has been postponed until mid-February, Stabroek Business has been informed.

Last May, a multi-sectorial team of government officials undertook a visit to Brazil where wide-ranging investment-related discussions were held. Stabroek Business had been informed that the now postponed return visit is expected to yield at least one formal proposal from the Brazilian side for a large-scale investment in an agricultural venture here.

Earlier this week a Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) source told Stabroek Business that the now rescheduled Brazilian investment visit remains very much on the bilateral front burner and that it was expected to be one of the subjects for discourse during a courtesy call on President David Granger by Brazil’s Federal Minister of Health Ricardo Barros who was due to arrive here yesterday to discuss Brazilian support for the local health sector…..