Govt. must take up Rooster coconut water controversy with T&T authorities, COTED – GMSA

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has weighed in on the controversy arising out of the refusal by the authorities in Trinidad and Tobago to allow a consignment of the Rooster brand of coconut water bottled in Guyana to be sold in the twin-island Republic on the grounds that it does not satisfy the safety and health standards of that country.
In a statement issued a week after this newspaper had reported on the controversy, the GMSA says that having regard to the efforts being made locally to broaden the country’s market base both regionally and extra-regionally, the Government of Guyana must apply itself to engaging itself with the authorities in the sister CARICOM country to ensure a satisfactory conclusion of the matter.
“The GMSA wishes to express its support to Roosters Products who have been exporting coconut water to Trinidad and Tobago. The GMSA is also calling on government to formally take this matter up at the bilateral level and also through the mechanism of the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED),” the statement said…..
