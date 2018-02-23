Accelerate marriage tourism amendment – Gouveia urges

Even as Roraima Airways prepares to host the annual Wedding Expo next month, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Gouveia has told Stabroek Business that the process of amending the country’s Marriage Act to reduce the residency requirement from fifteen days to two days for non-nationals wishing to marry in Guyana, must be accelerated.
This is necessary to allow the change in the law to impact on visitor arrivals and on the tourism industry as a whole as early as possible.
“There is no reason why this cannot be accelerated since it can have an immediate impact on the tourism industry and on the country’s economy as a whole,” Gouveia told Stabroek Business earlier this week.
For several years Roraima Airways….
Venezuela’s oil production down in January for sixth straight month
S&P Global Platts, the international provider of energy and commodities information has reported in its January 2018 Global Survey of member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that, for the sixth straight month Venezuela’s oil output has fallen, reaching 1.64m barrels per day in January.
Berlinda Duncan-Persaud wants Amerindian art and craft to drive indigenous economies
Berlinda Duncan- Persaud has spent much of the past two years trying to interweave the art and craft of the Amerindian communities into mainstream Guyanese life by making the work of indigenous craftsmen and women available to a coastal market and even to extend the demand outside of Guyana.
Company which will run Exxon oil platform seeking range of services
In an advertisement in this week’s Stabroek News, Guyana Deep Water Operations Inc (GDO) listed 31 areas for service opportunities.
Kingston Freeport now ready to accommodate larger ships
(Jamaica Gleaner) Renovation of the first 600 metres of berth under the first phase of the expansion of the Kingston Container Terminal (KCT), being undertaken by operators Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, is now completed and ready to accommodate Panamax vessels.
Lucky Wedding Expo couple to enjoy $3 million prize
Winners of this year’s Race To The Altar, the most popular feature of the annual Roraima Airways Company -staged Wedding Expo will benefit from collective contributions to their ‘dream wedding’ from some of the most prominent service providers in the business community valued at more than $3 million, Stabroek Business has been informed.