Accelerate marriage tourism amendment – Gouveia urges

Even as Roraima Airways prepares to host the annual Wedding Expo next month, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Gouveia has told Stabroek Business that the process of amending the country’s Marriage Act to reduce the residency requirement from fifteen days to two days for non-nationals wishing to marry in Guyana, must be accelerated.

This is necessary to allow the change in the law to impact on visitor arrivals and on the tourism industry as a whole as early as possible.

“There is no reason why this cannot be accelerated since it can have an immediate impact on the tourism industry and on the country’s economy as a whole,” Gouveia told Stabroek Business earlier this week.

For several years Roraima Airways….