Agro-processing showcase “UNCAPPED” billed for Providence Stadium on April 29

Aiming to position the manufacturing sector to significantly increase its market share locally, regionally and internationally, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) this week disclosed plans to stage a follow-up to last October’s UNCAPPED event aimed, this time at bringing local manufacturers and wholesale and retail customers together in what is being seen as an important test of both product quality and consumer demand.
Vice President of the GMSA Ramsay Ali who returns as Coordinator for the second UNCAPPED event told Stabroek Business in an interview earlier this week that the Sunday April 29th UNCAPPED Marketplace event which is intended to be a “logical follow-up to last year’s UNCAPPED Exhibition will be staged on the tarmac of the Providence National Stadium and that the organizers will be pushing to have at least fifty manufacturers at the event ready to offer their products to local consumers. Ali told Stabroek Business that the organizers are aiming to have UNCAPPED Marketplace service as an “important testing ground” for locally manufactured food products and a possible breakthrough opportunity for manufacturers.
Questions had been raised about the benefits that flowed from the UNCAPPED Exhibition in October and it is still unclear what the organisers and exhibitors gained from it…..
Gaskin dismisses `chicken feed’ criticism of ExxonMobil deal
Business Minister Dominic Gaskin has told a local private sector oil and gas forum that the Government of Guyana will not follow opponents of the prevailing contract with an ExxonMobil subsidiary down the road of calling for it to be undone and renegotiated.
Local potato trials point to likely self-sufficiency in 3-5 years -Homenauth
The production of potatoes sufficient to meet consumer demand could still be as many as “three to five years away,” despite the considerable success of field trials up to this time.
Jamaica public wants tax on sugary drinks – survey
(Jamaica Gleaner) There is strong public support for the Government to move beyond education campaigns to taking action on obesity, including, support for a sugary drinks tax.
Large private agri projects should pay for services provided by NAREI – Homenauth
While the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) should continue to perform its service-related functions to the country’s agricultural sector including its role in providing valuable technical support to privately-run projects, there exists a case for attaching fees to services provided by the Institute, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Dr.
At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. energy secretary blasted renewable fuels champions on Wednesday while the head of Royal Dutch Shell Plc urged the energy sector to focus on global efforts to cut carbon emissions, reflecting a yawning trans-Atlantic gap on climate issues.