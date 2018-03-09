Agro-processing showcase “UNCAPPED” billed for Providence Stadium on April 29

Aiming to position the manufacturing sector to significantly increase its market share locally, regionally and internationally, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) this week disclosed plans to stage a follow-up to last October’s UNCAPPED event aimed, this time at bringing local manufacturers and wholesale and retail customers together in what is being seen as an important test of both product quality and consumer demand.

Vice President of the GMSA Ramsay Ali who returns as Coordinator for the second UNCAPPED event told Stabroek Business in an interview earlier this week that the Sunday April 29th UNCAPPED Marketplace event which is intended to be a “logical follow-up to last year’s UNCAPPED Exhibition will be staged on the tarmac of the Providence National Stadium and that the organizers will be pushing to have at least fifty manufacturers at the event ready to offer their products to local consumers. Ali told Stabroek Business that the organizers are aiming to have UNCAPPED Marketplace service as an “important testing ground” for locally manufactured food products and a possible breakthrough opportunity for manufacturers.

Questions had been raised about the benefits that flowed from the UNCAPPED Exhibition in October and it is still unclear what the organisers and exhibitors gained from it…..