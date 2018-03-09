Gaskin dismisses `chicken feed’ criticism of ExxonMobil deal

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin has told a local private sector oil and gas forum that the Government of Guyana will not follow opponents of the prevailing contract with an ExxonMobil subsidiary down the road of calling for it to be undone and renegotiated.
In a presentation that will doubtless serve to intensify an already heated debate between government and various local individuals and institutions, Gaskin publicly associated himself with what has been the official position that the ruling APNU+AFC administration got a good deal.
His comment came at the same forum that ExxonMobil said it was not open to renegotiating the deal…..
Agro-processing showcase “UNCAPPED” billed for Providence Stadium on April 29
Aiming to position the manufacturing sector to significantly increase its market share locally, regionally and internationally, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) this week disclosed plans to stage a follow-up to last October’s UNCAPPED event aimed, this time at bringing local manufacturers and wholesale and retail customers together in what is being seen as an important test of both product quality and consumer demand.
Local potato trials point to likely self-sufficiency in 3-5 years -Homenauth
The production of potatoes sufficient to meet consumer demand could still be as many as “three to five years away,” despite the considerable success of field trials up to this time.
Jamaica public wants tax on sugary drinks – survey
(Jamaica Gleaner) There is strong public support for the Government to move beyond education campaigns to taking action on obesity, including, support for a sugary drinks tax.
Large private agri projects should pay for services provided by NAREI – Homenauth
While the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) should continue to perform its service-related functions to the country’s agricultural sector including its role in providing valuable technical support to privately-run projects, there exists a case for attaching fees to services provided by the Institute, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Dr.
At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. energy secretary blasted renewable fuels champions on Wednesday while the head of Royal Dutch Shell Plc urged the energy sector to focus on global efforts to cut carbon emissions, reflecting a yawning trans-Atlantic gap on climate issues.