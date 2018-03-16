Avocado now in ‘super fruit’ league

While most types of fruit produced in the Caribbean have traditionally been considered to be largely of niche market value, reports emanating from JAMPRO (Trade and Investment, Jamaica) the state-run agency set up to promote business opportunities in export and investment, point to a drift of some fruit onto the mainstream market.

Noted for its research into market opportunities that could impact Jamaica’s export sector, JAMPRO is reporting that four fruit: mango, avocado, papaya and pumpkin, hitherto regarded as niche products, have now entered mainstream markets. Avocado, JAMPRO says, is now considered a “super food” and that interest in yam and ackee was also “on the rise.”

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of a broader effort by JAMPRO to alert Jamaican investors to existing openings in the export market for tropical fruit…..