Avocado now in ‘super fruit’ league

While most types of fruit produced in the Caribbean have traditionally been considered to be largely of niche market value, reports emanating from JAMPRO (Trade and Investment, Jamaica) the state-run agency set up to promote business opportunities in export and investment, point to a drift of some fruit onto the mainstream market.
Noted for its research into market opportunities that could impact Jamaica’s export sector, JAMPRO is reporting that four fruit: mango, avocado, papaya and pumpkin, hitherto regarded as niche products, have now entered mainstream markets. Avocado, JAMPRO says, is now considered a “super food” and that interest in yam and ackee was also “on the rise.”
The disclosure comes against the backdrop of a broader effort by JAMPRO to alert Jamaican investors to existing openings in the export market for tropical fruit…..
UG School of Business upbeat after first semester
After we had spoken with Visiting Professor at the University of Guyana’s School of Enterprise, Business and Innovation (SEBI), Professor Leyland Lucas, and his support staff early last week, we headed across to the new facility created to house the School.
Catfish exporters suffering as Guyana fails to meet US Food standards
Heeralall Sukdeo, owner of Sukdeo and Sons Fishing Enterprise, says that local companies have suffered significant losses since they can no longer export catfish to the United States of America and he predicts even more severe ramifications if measures are not put in place to address the ban.
National Mining Syndicates President Cheryl Williams talks about her life in the gold industry
Cheryl Williams might easily be mistaken for a sprightly but retiring grandmother focused on simply enjoying this phase of her life though once you hear her story you quickly understand that nothing could be further from the truth.
Govt must ‘call time’ on Russian management’s abuse of BCGI workers – Lewis
General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis on Tuesday told the Stabroek Business that he fails to see how the Government of Guyana could continue to neglect to pronounce on “the excesses of the Russian management of the partially state-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
Wedding Expo offering valuable exposure for small businesses – Gouveia.
The Roraima Group of Companies-staged annual Wedding Expo and what the company anticipates will be a high turnout at the 10th staging of the event next weekend provides an “ideal opportunity” for small businesses whose goods and services are in demand in the wedding sector to “establish their credentials and win a share of the market,” Roraima’s Chief Executive Officer Gerry Gouveia has told the Stabroek Business.