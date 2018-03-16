Catfish exporters suffering as Guyana fails to meet US Food standards

Heeralall Sukdeo, owner of Sukdeo and Sons Fishing Enterprise, says that local companies have suffered significant losses since they can no longer export catfish to the United States of America and he predicts even more severe ramifications if measures are not put in place to address the ban.
The United Stated Department of Agriculture (USDA) has implemented a ban on catfish imports from Guyana and other countries. The exporters from the various countries are required by the US Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) to provide documentation to verify that their respective country’s inspection system is equivalent to the US standards, or that the degree of its public health system is equivalent to the USA’s.
However, while the local authorities have attempted to comply with the request, the country has fallen short of the US standards in three areas: the presence of inspectors; insufficient documentation detailing verification of each step in the sanitation and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP); and insufficient documentation specifying how the industry manages adulterated (tainted) catfish products…..
UG School of Business upbeat after first semester
After we had spoken with Visiting Professor at the University of Guyana’s School of Enterprise, Business and Innovation (SEBI), Professor Leyland Lucas, and his support staff early last week, we headed across to the new facility created to house the School.
Avocado now in ‘super fruit’ league
While most types of fruit produced in the Caribbean have traditionally been considered to be largely of niche market value, reports emanating from JAMPRO (Trade and Investment, Jamaica) the state-run agency set up to promote business opportunities in export and investment, point to a drift of some fruit onto the mainstream market.
National Mining Syndicates President Cheryl Williams talks about her life in the gold industry
Cheryl Williams might easily be mistaken for a sprightly but retiring grandmother focused on simply enjoying this phase of her life though once you hear her story you quickly understand that nothing could be further from the truth.
Govt must ‘call time’ on Russian management’s abuse of BCGI workers – Lewis
General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis on Tuesday told the Stabroek Business that he fails to see how the Government of Guyana could continue to neglect to pronounce on “the excesses of the Russian management of the partially state-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
Wedding Expo offering valuable exposure for small businesses – Gouveia.
The Roraima Group of Companies-staged annual Wedding Expo and what the company anticipates will be a high turnout at the 10th staging of the event next weekend provides an “ideal opportunity” for small businesses whose goods and services are in demand in the wedding sector to “establish their credentials and win a share of the market,” Roraima’s Chief Executive Officer Gerry Gouveia has told the Stabroek Business.