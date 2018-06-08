Business

Critchlow Labour College working with T&T companies on Oil and Gas Academy

-MOU already signed

By
Critchlow Labour College Principal Ivor English

Having long established itself as a significant contributor to tertiary education in Guyana, the Critchlow Labour College is seeking to embrace the demand for training in the various disciplines associated with the country’s emerging oil and gas industry to rebuild its reputation as a major contributor to education delivery in Guyana.

 Principal of the College, Ivor English told Stabroek Business on Monday that the two-day preliminary Oil and Gas Course Seminar delivered late in May in collaboration with two Trinidad and Tobago companies Apollo Global Vision Ltd and Kaizen Environmental Services was intended to serve as an introduction to a wider ambition of creating a high-level Centre for Oil and Gas that will seek to offer courses that will equip graduates for rewarding jobs in the sector.

 Towards this end the College has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kaizen and Apollo under which the two specialist companies will be intimately involved in both the design and delivery of courses run by the local Centre for Oil and Gas…..

