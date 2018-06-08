Business

Starr Computers investing more in eye-catching showroom marketing

By
STARR Computer spanking new Samsung Showroom

If you happen to go by the Starr Computers’ Brickdam complex it is well worth the while to pop in for a peek at the company’s ever changing range of hi-tech computerized equipment and increasingly, continually upgraded range of cellular phones. What will almost certainly not fail to impress these days is the company’s new, impressively designed showroom, a fair chunk of the front of the complex’s ground floor display area is now dedicated to an impressive Samsung cellular phone display space.

 Showroom marketing has long been one of the great strengths of one of the capital’s more popular hi-tech retailers, though the new showroom areas with its customer-friendly ambience almost certainly puts the company ahead of its competitors.

 Company Chief Executive Officer Mike Mohan whose continual exposure to the high-powered marketing techniques of companies like Samsung has made him a convert of showroom marketing told Stabroek Business this week that while quality brands, good customer service and pleasing warranty support are important marketing tools, showroom design can provide a definitive competitive edge…..

