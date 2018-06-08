Tropical fruit puree demand could open up opportunity for orchard investments

Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market research, analysis, and intelligence firm with offices in India and the U.S. is predicting a sharp spike in the demand for tropical fruit puree in the period up to 2025 on account of increasing demand for fruit flavours linked to the production of baby foods and popular beverages.

The report lists passion fruit, mango, guava, avocado, tomato and papaya – all fruits cultivated in the region – as being among high-demand fruits associated in their end use with infant food, beverages, baked products, snacks, ice cream, yogurt, dressing and sauces. They are among those likely to retain a high demand profile at least through the next seven to eight years.

Tropical fruit purees are widely associated with taste enhancement particularly in the baby foods industry. According to the Report packaged baby food manufacturers are increasingly moving to purees rather than actual fruits and vegetables referred to in product packaging. According to the report several multinational companies including Heinz and Kellogg’s are using purees in their baby food products in a large quantity…..