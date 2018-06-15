Giftland boss wants ‘full disclosure’ on MovieTowne duty-free concessions

Amidst reports of complaints from Trinidad and Tobago businessman Derek Chin that the launch of the US$45 million MovieTowne Leisure and Entertainment Complex at Turkeyen has suffered delays on account of various government-erected bureaucratic hurdles, including delays in the clearance of containers for which duty-free concessions were granted, Chairman of the rival Giftland Group Roy Beepat is again seeking information as to “what concessions and facilities were granted” to MovieTowne.

He wants to know if this included any reduced tariffs on electricity with a view to determining whether the Trinidad group might have benefitted from concessions not afforded the Giftland Group.

On Tuesday, Chin voiced his frustration over obstacles which he said had been placed in the way of the expeditious completion of the project including a delay of several weeks to secure an electricity supply service from the Guyana Power and Light Company, (GPL) and having had to bear the multi-million dollar cost of developing an access road and installing streetlights after government had failed to keep its promise to provide those services…..