City Chamber President upbeat about trade, investment opportunities in MOUs with Canada, Cuba, India

The formalization of memoranda of understanding between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and key business support organizations in Canada, Cuba and India designed to promote “structured trade and other related areas of cooperation” send unmistakable signals that countries across the world are keen to do business with Guyana, GCCI President Deodat Indar told the Stabroek Business on Wednesday.

In an invited comment in the presence of the Heads of Mission of the three countries Indar told the Stabroek Business that the agreements represented “an important achievement not just for the Chamber and its members but for the Guyana private sector as a whole.” At the same time Indar enthusiastically acknowledged what he said was “the important role” played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in providing technical support in the process leading to the conclusion of the MOU’s.

The signing of the MOU’s which took place in October and November of last year, preceded the establishment of Trade Facilitation Councils comprising representatives of the diplomatic missions of the respective countries as well as officials of the GCCI, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Business, the Guyana Bar Association, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Guyana Office for Investment. (GO-Invest)…..