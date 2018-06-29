Boyer calls for more jobs in `slowing’ economy

As economic opportunities arising out of the advent of oil and gas as an economic resource become increasingly apparent, former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Edward Boyer has said that he believes that local businesses “are achieving the high standards required for consideration” where local content opportunities are concerned.

As the 2020 dateline for ‘first oil’ draws closer Boyer said he believed that the PSC had worked “diligently” to make its members aware of the opportunities that reposed in the sector though he added that local content policy “must be balanced and advantageous to all parties.”

Meanwhile, for all his acknowledgement of the “accomplishments” of the coalition administration including initiatives that directly benefitted the local private sector, the immediate past Chairman of the local Private Sector Commission (PSC) also used his farewell presentation on Thursday June 20th to call for an enhanced relationship between government and the private sector…..