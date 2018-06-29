Georgetown Chamber, Indian export facilitating body sign wide- ranging deal

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will be seeking to utilize the recently completed memorandum between itself and the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) to make maximum use of such opportunities as may arise for cooperation and partnership for investment and trade.

Whilst Stabroek Business was unable to secure a timely comment on the significance of the completion of the MOU with one of India’s most influential commerce and trade facilitation bodies, the official who spoke with the Stabroek Business on condition of anonymity said that he expected that the partnership will be used as a mechanism to provide trade and technical cooperation opportunities for local business houses who are members of the Chamber.

Stabroek Business has seen a copy of the MOU which lists renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, agro-processing, ICT and the film industry as areas in which the Indian Federation and the Georgetown Chamber “will encourage and assist their respective enterprises to cooperate with their counterparts in the form of joint ventures and other business arrangements.” ….