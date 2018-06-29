Testing but rewarding year for gov’t/private sector relations

Against the backdrop of frequent flare- ups between government and the private sector arising mostly out of differences over policy decisions and their opinions on their impact on the business community, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has said in its recently released 2017 Annual Report that last year marked a period of “increased and more fruitful interaction” between the country’s leading business support body and the coalition administration of President David Granger.

The pronouncement will probably come as a surprise to some observers who would regard 2017 as a particularly testing year for public/private sector relations given what, on both sides, has been a concession that the country’s economy has not been delivering the desired level of performance.

The pronouncement comes, as well, despite the PSC’s expressed concern over the eventuality of the closure of several of the country’s sugar estates and the consequential job losses in several traditional sugar estate communities. ….