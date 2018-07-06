Guyana’s small business procurement programme

The Government of Guyana is seeking to maximize the impact of public spending on the economic well-being of its citizens and the Small Business Procurement Programme is one means of achieving this.

The purpose of the Small Business Procurement Programme is to ensure that small businesses have fair access to Government Procurement opportunities through a transparent and efficient process that is cost-effective to Government and conforms to the laws of Guyana.

As the biggest spender in the Guyanese economy by far, the Government is in a position to design and implement programmes that deliver benefits beyond the goods, services or works that it procures.

Public spending positively impacts the well-being of businesses that supply Government and, when used effectively, becomes a tool for economic empowerment. Traditionally disadvantaged groups and individuals can become economically empowered by becoming suppliers to the Government…..