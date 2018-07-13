Public/private sector group briefed on water distribution, waste water tech

A two -day workshop designed to bring Guyana’s private and public sectors up to date with the latest technologies in a range of fields including water transmission and distribution and waste water treatment wrapped up here Wednesday afternoon with participants agreed that Guyana must embrace the latest technologies if it is to be competitive in offering quality products and services to local and international markets.

The critical importance of building sustainable infrastructure and the application of best practices in implementing development projects was also underscored.

As Guyana seeks to become a more competitive business destination it is imperative that the nation keeps up to date with the latest technologies, best practices and the requisite skills training…..