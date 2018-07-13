September Trade & Investment event targeting buyers from Americas, Europe

A joint public/private sector initiative is pulling out the stops to expand the country’s export profile and attract investment into the country through the staging of the September 19 – 22 Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE) at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Stabroek Business understands that in order to benefit from a suitably high level of organizational expertise GUYTIE has secured the services of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), regarded in the region as being among the best in the business.

Earlier this week the Stabroek Business benefitted from a briefing on plans for the forthcoming event by a three-member team from the Ministry of Business led by Administrator Tameka Sukdeo-Singh and including George Singh of the Trinidad and Tobago company Southex and Chevon Lim who is serving as a Consultant to the event…..