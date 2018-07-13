Business

September Trade & Investment event targeting buyers from Americas, Europe

By Staff Writer
Guytie emissaries: Chevon Lim, George Singh and Tameka Sukdeo-Singh

A joint public/private sector initiative is pulling out the stops to expand the country’s export profile and attract investment into the country through the staging of the September 19 – 22 Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE) at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston. 

Stabroek Business understands that in order to benefit from a suitably high level of organizational expertise GUYTIE has secured the services of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), regarded in the region as being among the best in the business. 

Earlier this week the Stabroek Business benefitted from a briefing on plans for the forthcoming event by a three-member team from the Ministry of Business led by Administrator Tameka Sukdeo-Singh and including George Singh of the Trinidad and Tobago company Southex and Chevon Lim who is serving as a Consultant to the event…..

More in Business

Manufacturers hostage to onerous tax regime, dumping, high energy costs – Fibre Tech Boss

Rain-affected interior roads creating havoc in timber industry – GMSA

Marketing management: The role of packaging and labeling in product promotion and sales marketing and sales of a product

An oil-producing Guyana must prepare for new security challenges – GMSA President

Subliminal messaging in marketing

Paddy prices

Public/private sector group briefed on water distribution, waste water tech

Market prices

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web