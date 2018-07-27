Business

Small businesses will access 20% share of gov’t contracts from 2019

-solutions still being sought to implementation challenges

By Staff Writer

Local small businesses and business aspirants eagerly awaiting opportunities to secure more generous shares of government contracts to provide goods and services across the sectors will likely not be able to do so for at least some months yet, according to the Ministry of Business.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Business disclosed in an article prepared for the Stabroek Business that what is styled the Small Business Procurement Programmne under which firms designated small businesses will have access to 20% of state contracts in designated areas is likely to come into full effect next year.

No specific date or timeline has been given for the full and effective implementation of the programme…..

