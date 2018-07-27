Use them or lose them – former Republic Bank boss

With the country’s more than 100 years of experience in the oil and gas industry the prospects for Trinidad and Tobago making a meaningful contribution to the building of a strong oil and gas base in Guyana are “considerable,” according to retired Chairman of the Republic Bank group David Dulal-Whiteway.

“I think that the prospects for a meaningful relationship between the two countries as Guyana moves in that direction are great,” the Trinidad and Tobago national told the Stabroek Business during an exclusive interview just over a week ago. “There is no reason why all of the various skills that have been developed in Trinidad and Tobago over the years cannot be brought together to benefit Guyana,” Dulal-Whiteway told the Stabroek Business even as he pointed out that the skills that had been developed to help build the oil and gas sector had now been widely dispersed and were now at the disposal of other oil-producing countries across the globe.

However, the retired banking executive says he believes that the real opportunities for Guyanese in the local oil and gas sector, in the immediate term, may repose much more in some of the important “peripheral activities” in the sector. ….