Raising the profile of African Guyanese investment in agro processing

The impact of last Tuesday’s Fifth Emancipation Exhilaration Event staged in the shadow of Stabroek Market may well have been reduced by intermittent heavy showers.

That notwithstanding, there is an argument for suggesting that the landmark accomplishments which African Guyanese, mostly women, have made in the agro processing sector was less than generously represented in both the number of vendors who set out their stalls beneath what seemed like limited tented accommodation.

It seemed to us, as well, that the astonishing range of food seasonings, condiments and cosmetics that have been manufactured by small businesses run by African Guyanese through evidence of forward movement was reflected in the strides made in areas such as packaging and labeling…..