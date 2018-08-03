The Guyana National Bureau of Standards: Helping to drive Business Development

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is a semi-autonomous agency under the Ministry of Business. It is responsible for promoting the use of standards in Guyana to improve the quality of goods and services and to enable trading across borders.

The Bureau also provides business support services to help businesses implement standards, become internationally accredited and certified.

Today’s article will focus on four key business support services offered by the GNBS to help drive business development in Guyana, namely; Standards Development, Consultancy, Training and Audit services…..