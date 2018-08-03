Business

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards: Helping to drive Business Development

By Staff Writer

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is a semi-autonomous agency under the Ministry of Business. It is responsible for promoting the use of standards in Guyana to improve the quality of goods and services and to enable trading across borders.

The Bureau also provides business support services to help businesses implement standards, become internationally accredited and certified.

 Today’s article will focus on four key business support services offered by the GNBS to help drive business development in Guyana, namely; Standards Development, Consultancy, Training and Audit services…..

More in Business

Guyana needs geospatial technology to evaluate hidden natural wealth

Small businesses seeking positive outcomes from GUYTIE

Michael Nunes wants gov’t to ‘step up’ for small agro processors

Raising the profile of African Guyanese investment in agro processing

Local Content in Oil, Gas, and Mining

Market Prices

Use them or lose them – former Republic Bank boss

Small businesses will access 20% share of gov’t contracts from 2019

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web