Manufacturers body upbeat about round table on agro processing

What has now metamorphosed into a protracted public/private engagement involving key government ministers and senior officials of the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) may be moving at a leisurely pace but the private sector officials facing key government officials across the table say that the importance of keeping doors open to ensuring the growth of the manufacturing sector dictates that the two sides remain engaged.

On Tuesday, Stabroek Business was invited to attend a briefing on the discourses ensuing within the framework of the Ministerial Round Table by three of the GMSA’s key participants at the discourse, the Association’s President Shyam Nokta, its immediate past president Ramsay Ali and long-standing Executive Member Ramesh Dookhoo.

It is the agro-processing sector that is now frontally engaging the attention of the two sides and when account is taken of the weighty nature of the agenda the best that can perhaps be said is that the two sides, having now been engaged for several months are likely to be talking for a good deal longer…..