Business

Manufacturers body upbeat about round table on agro processing

-fourteen issues including technology, power and taxation on the table

By Staff Writer
GMSA top officials Shyam Nokta (centre), Ramsay Ali and Ramesh Dookhoo at a briefing session with the Stabroek Business earlier this week

What has now metamorphosed into a protracted public/private engagement involving key government ministers and senior officials of the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) may be moving at a leisurely pace but the private sector officials facing key government officials across the table say that the importance of keeping doors open to ensuring the growth of the manufacturing sector dictates that the two sides remain engaged.

On Tuesday, Stabroek Business was invited to attend a briefing on the discourses ensuing within the framework of the Ministerial Round Table by three of the GMSA’s key participants at the discourse, the Association’s President Shyam Nokta, its immediate past president Ramsay Ali and long-standing Executive Member Ramesh Dookhoo. 

It is the agro-processing sector that is now frontally engaging the attention of the two sides and when account is taken of the weighty nature of the agenda the best that can perhaps be said is that the two sides, having now been engaged for several months are likely to be talking for a good deal longer…..

More in Business

GUYTIE aiming at multi-faceted connections with local, foreign companies

Linden Youth Network: Contributing to job-creation and standards-setting

Guyana and the cooperative movement

Market prices

Medical, recreational marijuana creating a multi-billion-dollar industry

Gold prices

Global tropical fruit market a compelling reason to keep faith with agriculture

Guyana needs geospatial technology to evaluate hidden natural wealth

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web