Business

ANSA McAL earns TT$454m second quarter profit

By Staff Writer
ANSA McAL Group Executive Chairman A Norman Sabga, centre, with Deputy Chairman David Sabga, right and CEO Andrew Sabga following Tuesday’s announcement of the group’s unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, at Tatil Building, Port-of-Spain.

(Trinidad Guardian) Noting the recent improvement in the T&T economy, ANSA McAL Group Chairman Norman Sabga said this has bolstered the conglomerate’s strategy of innovation with its new products.

“That strategy is working well. The fact that we are up three per cent locally would indicate to us that things are improving, or that we are getting a larger piece,” he said on Tuesday as the Group announced its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, at Tatil Building, Port-of-Spain.

Sabga took the opportunity to announce a series of acquisitions the Group is working on…..

More in Business

Guyanese company aiming to work with GRA on production of vehicle licence plates

GTA Director sees oil and gas boost to tourism industry

Local crime-fighting turning to geospatial technology for solutions

A Perspective on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry

A Perspective on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry

Crop simulation modelling augurs well for Caribbean agriculture

Crop simulation modelling augurs well for Caribbean agriculture

Manufacturing sector needs Caribbean market for growth

Venezuela stands to lose US-based oil refineries

Venezuela stands to lose US-based oil refineries

Market Prices

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web