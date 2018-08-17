Business

Crop simulation modelling augurs well for Caribbean agriculture

By Staff Writer

(Jamaica Gleaner) The climate-change threat to food security has left Jamaica and the Caribbean in search of an effective response to safeguard their ability to feed their people over the long term, and it appears they have found one.

It is called crop simulation modelling (CSM) and is championed by Jamaican researcher Dr Dale Rankine, who made it the primary focus of his PhD, which earned him high commendations and was awarded the best thesis in the science category for 2014/2015.

CSM also appears to be gaining ground among others in the region, including Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw. For Rankine, there is little wonder why…..

