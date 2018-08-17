GTA Director sees oil and gas boost to tourism industry

Recently appointed Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Brian Mullis sees the development of linkages between the evolution of the country’s oil and gas sector and the strengthening of the value of its tourism product.

“The increase in visitation to Guyana is resulting in an increase in market demand for new products. An estimated 10-20 per cent of travellers visiting Guyana and the thousands of expatriates that are currently living in or planning to move to Guyana due to the oil and gas industry are seeking out tourism activities,” Mullis wrote in an article published in the Friday July 20 issue of the Stabroek Business.

And according to Mullis, with the recent launch of its new national tourism website and having now secured market representatives in its core markets in the United States, Canada and Germany, the GTA is seeking to bring Guyana into the global tourism market in a more meaningful manner than ever before…..