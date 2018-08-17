Business

Manufacturing sector needs Caribbean market for growth

By Staff Writer
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, third from right, along with Nutrimix director Shameer Mohammed, centre, and other government ministers during Wednesday’s sod-turning ceremony for the construction of Nutrimix’s Next Generation Hatchery in Couva. From left: Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein; Works Minister Rohan Sinanan; Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat; Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young

(Trinidad Guardian) As T&T gears up for the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Port-of-Spain this November, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the growth of the local manufacturing sector relies heavily on the success of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Speaking at the sod-turning for the Nutrimix Group of Companies’ Next Generation Hatchery in Brechin Castle, Couva on Wednesday, Rowley said that while T&T is interested in the Caribbean market for trade, there are others who have their eyes on reaping the benefits of the CSME.

In order for T&T to benefit, he said there must be a proper presence and advocacy, and it is why the Government has requested and has been granted a Caricom Heads of Government meeting this November with a single agenda of discussing the CSME…..

More in Business

Guyanese company aiming to work with GRA on production of vehicle licence plates

GTA Director sees oil and gas boost to tourism industry

Local crime-fighting turning to geospatial technology for solutions

A Perspective on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry

A Perspective on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry

Crop simulation modelling augurs well for Caribbean agriculture

Crop simulation modelling augurs well for Caribbean agriculture

ANSA McAL earns TT$454m second quarter profit

Venezuela stands to lose US-based oil refineries

Venezuela stands to lose US-based oil refineries

Market Prices

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web