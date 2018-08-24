First regional medical cannabis brand spreading its wings

As medical marijuana becomes an increasing preoccupation in the drug-distribution industry, the region’s first medical cannabis brand is set to open its second medical ganja café, according to the weekend Gleaner.

Kaya Inc. will open its new branch in Falmouth next month and during the same period it is likely to become listed as a public company, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to The Gleaner.

The newspaper says that the company, created by ganja researcher Balram Vaswani has now joined forces with a Canadian partner as it expands its enterprise…..