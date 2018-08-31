Business

Mining School forum targets fewer accidents

By Staff Writer
Messy and dangerous: An interior mining operation

Significantly enhancing the overall levels of safety in Guyana’s mining sector continues to be a key focus of the Guyana Mining School and Training Centre Inc.

The entity’s August 25th Mini Mining Symposium and agenda of the Centre’s Mine Safety Awareness Day staged in the key mining region of Mahdia underscored, what its Administrator/Coordinator John Applewhite-Hercules told Stabroek Business was an agenda that is focused fixedly on significantly reducing environmental degradation in mining areas while seeking to raise safety awareness amongst miners with a view to lowering the level on mining-related accidents.

Applewhite-Hercules told Stabroek Business that the event held ahead of the promulgation of the Government of Guyana’s Ten-year Action Plan and Mining Policy for the sector, sought to utilize exhibitions, demonstrations and interactive discourses on issues of critical day-to-day relevance to working miners, including safe use of mercury, storage and handling, effluent management, tailings management, waste disposal and contingency and emergency response plans…..

Mining School to offer formal certification to managers of small and medium-sized operations

